Cwm LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $150.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

