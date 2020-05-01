Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,270 shares of company stock worth $8,572,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $255.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.