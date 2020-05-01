Cwm LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

