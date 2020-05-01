Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,461 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,660,938 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

