Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $283,130,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in PACCAR by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 508,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.21.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,990 shares of company stock worth $1,017,830. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

