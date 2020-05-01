Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stake Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,762,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $77.30 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

