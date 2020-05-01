Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 326,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

KR stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

