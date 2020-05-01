Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.4% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 71,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 30,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $145.06 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

