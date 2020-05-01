Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 942 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

