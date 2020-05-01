American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

Shares of AMT opened at $238.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.