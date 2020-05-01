13,907 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

