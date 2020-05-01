Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 8,417 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

