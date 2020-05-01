Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Evergy by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Evergy by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.