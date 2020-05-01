Conning Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $377,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $334.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

