Conning Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.