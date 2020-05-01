Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 85.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after buying an additional 396,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $675.20 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $449.53 and a 1-year high of $715.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $1,939,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

