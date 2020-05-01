Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.61.

Shares of ROST opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

