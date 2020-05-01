Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

NYSE MDT opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.94. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

