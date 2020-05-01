Burt Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,489,000 after acquiring an additional 159,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $101.72 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

