Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases 9,657 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Midland States Bancorp accounts for 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.30% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director John M. Schultz acquired 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSBI. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

