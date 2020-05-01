Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 116 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $292.47 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.51 and a 200-day moving average of $272.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

