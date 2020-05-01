iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 27.1% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $47,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $160.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

