Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 889,619 shares of company stock valued at $64,337,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

