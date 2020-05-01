Brinker Capital Inc. Has $10.19 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,087 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

