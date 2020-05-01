SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $158.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $164.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

