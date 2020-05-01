Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,874 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1,263.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 54,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 191.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2,219.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 20.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 191,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.