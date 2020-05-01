Conning Inc. Has $38.66 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned 0.08% of Target worth $38,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $109.74 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

