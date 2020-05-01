Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $933,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

