Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 1,686 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,005.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $243.43 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day moving average is $266.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

