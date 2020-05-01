Belmont Capital LLC Sells 225,197 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Belmont Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,197 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 49.8% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Zoom Video Communications worth $57,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $394,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 927,386 shares of company stock valued at $110,168,806.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $135.17 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $181.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,689.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

