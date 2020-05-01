BT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $10,444,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 1,546,971 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 819.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,510,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $254,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,352,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,517,584.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,767,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,100,052. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSEC. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.59%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

