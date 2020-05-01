Burt Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $128.95.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

