Burt Wealth Advisors Has $59,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2,606.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

