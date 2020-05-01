Burt Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,188 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 112,895 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAL opened at $35.04 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

