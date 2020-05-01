Burt Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,130,000 after purchasing an additional 97,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,245,000 after acquiring an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

