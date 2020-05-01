Burt Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

