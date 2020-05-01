Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,109,000 after purchasing an additional 417,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after buying an additional 177,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,346,000 after buying an additional 1,110,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $266.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

