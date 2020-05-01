SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

MDYV opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

