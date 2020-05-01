Burt Wealth Advisors Has $294,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $151.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.