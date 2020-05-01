Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,502 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

