Burt Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $66.26 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

