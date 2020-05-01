Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.79.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.