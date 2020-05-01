BT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.