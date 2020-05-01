BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,091 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $192.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

