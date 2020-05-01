BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $202.67 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.67. The company has a market cap of $525.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.