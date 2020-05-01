BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 0.6% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.68.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

