BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after acquiring an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

