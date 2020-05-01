BT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $130.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

