BT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 112,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

