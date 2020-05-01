Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,252 shares of company stock worth $10,161,995. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

